Pettersson notched an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Pettersson's point streak is up to five games (three goals, four assists) after he helped out on a Nils Hoglander buzzer-beater at the end of the first period. The 26-year-old Pettersson is up to 43 points, 109 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 70 hits and a minus-11 rating through 62 appearances. Fantasy managers who stuck with the Swede all season should have him in the lineup now that he's surging on offense.