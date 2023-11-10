Pettersson scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 win over the Senators.

His goal came on the power play in the third period. He one-timed a pass from Quinn Hughes past Anton Forsberg to finish the scoring. Pettersson has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak, and he continues to lead the league with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists).