Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Strikes for pair of goals
Pettersson scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
The Swede was responsible for the Canucks' third and fourth goals of the game. Pettersson is up to 16 tallies, 37 points and 98 shots on goal through 36 appearances this season. There's no sophomore slump here -- Pettersson is a legit top-line center with 80-point potential.
