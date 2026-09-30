Pettersson scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Pettersson's third-period tally stretched the Canucks' lead to 5-2 before Kevin Lankinen got leaky. Pettersson ended 2025-26 on a 15-game goal drought, and he also had just three goals over his first 18 outings last season, so it's a positive that he's tallied early this year. He's been held to 15 goals in each of the last two campaigns after three straight years above the 30-goal mark. Expecting consistency from the 27-year-old could be asking a lot, but he is poised to have a safe role centering the top line all year.