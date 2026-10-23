Pettersson scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and doled out two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Pettersson has two goals and an assist over his last three contests. The 27-year-old center has been relatively steady on offense to begin 2026-27, a welcome change compared to recent years. He's now at four goals, eight assists, 17 shots on net, 32 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 12 appearances. Half of his 12 points have come with the man advantage, but if it keeps him productive, that's good enough. He's shown point-per-game potential before, but his 23.5 shooting percentage is bound to decline eventually.