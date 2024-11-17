Pettersson scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Pettersson took a shot that deflected in off Connor Murphy's skate to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period. After getting few bounces to go his way in October, Pettersson's luck looks to be turning around, in part thanks to an increased shot volume in November. The veteran center has five tallies, 10 points (four on the power play), 36 shots on net, 26 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 16 appearances in his usual top-six role with time in all situations.