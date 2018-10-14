Updating an earlier report, Pettersson suffered a head injury in Saturday's game and is under concussion protocol, reports Sportsnet.ca. He was body-slammed to the ice by Panthers' defender Mike Matheson in the third period of Saturday's game.

Canuck coach didn't update Pettersson's status after the game. The brilliant rookie will be re-evaluated Sunday. This could be a staggering loss to a team that has gotten off to a remarkable start.