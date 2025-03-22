Pettersson (undisclosed) sat out the third period in Vancouver's 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
Pettersson appeared to suffer an injury on a faceoff during the second period. He returned to the game briefly before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Pettersson entered Saturday's action with 15 goals and 45 points in 63 games this season.
