Pettersson recorded a pair of assists (one on the power play) with four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Pettersson set up both of the Canucks' goals in regulation. He'd been held off the scoresheet in the last two games, going minus-7 over that span, so this was a big improvement. The 24-year-old continues to be one of the team's best forwards with 11 goals, 18 helpers, 83 shots on net, nine power-play points and a plus-3 rating through 25 contests.