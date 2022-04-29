Pettersson recorded a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Pettersson set up both of Brock Boeser's goals in the contest -- a power-play tally to get the Canucks on the board in the third period and the game-winner in overtime. Through 12 outings in April, Pettersson has 10 goals and nine helpers. The 23-year-old's surge has him up to a career-high 68 points with 187 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 79 outings this season.