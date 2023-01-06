Pettersson notched two assists, seven shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Pettersson set up Andrei Kuzmenko's game-tying goal and J.T. Miller's empty-netter in the contest. Tuesday saw the end of Pettersson's five-game point streak, but Thursday was a solid bounce-back effort for the All-Star. The 24-year-old is up to 17 tallies, 29 helpers, 117 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 36 contests. He is the Canucks' point leader, three ahead of Bo Horvat's 43 on the year.