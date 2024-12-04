Pettersson notched two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Pettersson has earned five multi-point efforts over his last nine games, totaling three goals and 11 helpers in that span. One of his assists Tuesday came on the power play. The 26-year-old center is up to a total of seven goals, 16 helpers, seven power-play points, 47 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating over 24 outings this season. He can do better than just achieving a point-per-game pace, but he's made significant progress from how he started the campaign.