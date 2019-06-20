Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Takes home Calder
Pettersson was awarded the Calder Trophy for being the league's top rookie Wednesday.
Pettersson was the favorite for this award going into the evening, and beat out Jordan Binnington and Rasmus Dahlin for the honor. In 71 games for the Canucks last season, the Swede scored 28 goals and 66 points at the age of 20. With the Calder added to his trophy case, Pettersson and young players such as Brock Boeser are expected to lead the team next season as the Canucks continue their rebuild.
