Pettersson (upper body) participated in the morning skate but won't play against Philadelphia on Monday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

The Canucks hope to get Pettersson back shortly after the Christmas break, but an exact timeline for his return remains unclear. He will miss his eighth straight game versus the Flyers on Monday. Pettersson has produced eight goals, 22 points, 54 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and 28 hits across 28 appearances this season.