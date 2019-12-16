Pettersson scored once on his team-leading six shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Pettersson got the Canucks on the board early in the first period with his 14th goal of the season. That puts him exactly halfway to the 28 he scored in 71 games as a rookie in 2018-19. The 21-year-old leads Vancouver with 35 points in 34 games and will be both an NHL and fantasy mainstay for years to come.