Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Tallies 14th goal of year
Pettersson scored once on his team-leading six shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Pettersson got the Canucks on the board early in the first period with his 14th goal of the season. That puts him exactly halfway to the 28 he scored in 71 games as a rookie in 2018-19. The 21-year-old leads Vancouver with 35 points in 34 games and will be both an NHL and fantasy mainstay for years to come.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Scores GWG for 100th career point•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Tallies in 100th career game•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Three goals in four games•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Fires home power-play tally•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sets up game-tying goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.