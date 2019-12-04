Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Tallies in 100th career game
Pettersson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Pettersson was playing in his 100th career game, and his first-period tally counted as his 98th point. The Swede has been excellent in his sophomore season with 12 goals and 32 points through 29 contests. An astonishing 17 of his points have come with a man advantage.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Three goals in four games•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Fires home power-play tally•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sets up game-tying goal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Earns helper in loss•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Birthday boy strikes twice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.