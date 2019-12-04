Pettersson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Pettersson was playing in his 100th career game, and his first-period tally counted as his 98th point. The Swede has been excellent in his sophomore season with 12 goals and 32 points through 29 contests. An astonishing 17 of his points have come with a man advantage.