Pettersson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Pettersson ended his five-game goal drought, which covered all the time since he returned from an undisclosed injury. He had just one assist in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 11 goals, 30 points, 76 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-6 rating through 40 appearances. He's still seeing top-six minutes, but his 0.75 points-per-game pace is the worst of his career.