Pettersson scored a goal and dished out two assists Monday, but it wasn't enough as the Canucks lost a two-goal, third-period advantage and suffered a 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Pettersson, who scored a career-best 32 goals in 80 games last season, is again proving to be one of the NHL's top playmakers. He just happens to play on a winless team. The 2017 first-round draft pick scored with eight seconds to go in the first period Monday, tying the match at 1-all. It was his second of the season. Pettersson also earned two second-period helpers, handing the Canucks a 4-2 lead entering the second intermission.