Pettersson (knee) worked with the Canucks' skill coach testing out his knee on some cross-over drills before Wednesday's optional skate, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports. He also took part in the team's optional skate.

Pettersson's status for the evening's game against Oilers remains a mystery, but his presence on the ice Wednesday morning is at least a promising sign. Coach Travis Green could provide more information on his status for Friday's contest against the Sabres. If he can't go, Pettersson -- who's considered day-to-day -- would only have to wait until Friday for his next chance to return.