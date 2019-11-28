Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Three goals in four games
Pettersson put up a pair of points, including a power-play assist, in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Penguins.
In what turned into a wild game, Pettersson made an impact with his ninth multi-point game of the season. The 21-year-old also dished out four hits, a season high for Pettersson. He's up to 31 points in 26 games played.
