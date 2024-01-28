Pettersson scored two goals on five shots, added an assist and logged four hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Pettersson had two power-play points during the Canucks' third-period rally, and he completed the comeback with a goal at 4:01 of overtime. The center had gone two games without a point prior to Saturday. He finished January with 14 tallies and seven assists over 13 contests. For the season, he's up to 27 goals, including nine-game-winners, 37 helpers, 137 shots on net, 59 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 49 appearances.