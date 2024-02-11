Pettersson produced a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

All of Vancouver's offense came in the second period, as Pettersson spurred his club to a 3-1 lead that slipped away in the third. The 25-year-old has been on fire to kick off 2024, racking up 15 goals and 25 points over 16 games since the beginning of January, and Pettersson's 68 points on the season have him tied for fifth in the NHL scoring race with Artemi Panarin and Canucks teammate J.T. Miller.