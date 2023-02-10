Pettersson tallied two goals and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Pettersson set up Oliver Ekman-Larsson's goal in the first period before scoring a pair of his own in the third, including a power-play marker that tied the game 4-4. The three-point effort extends Pettersson's point streak to four games. He's posted 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his last eight contests. The 24-year-old center is up to 24 goals and 39 assists through 50 games this season. Pettersson is six points shy of his career high of 68 set last year.