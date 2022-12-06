Pettersson scored the game-winning goal and added a pair of assists in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Pettersson reached the 20-assist mark by twice setting up Ilya Mikheyev tallies. In overtime, Pettersson muscled a Montreal player off the puck and buried the game-winning goal to complete the comeback in a game that saw the Canucks trailing by four after the first period. The 24-year-old has five multi-point outings in his last 10 games, and he's up to 32 points (nine on the power play), 84 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating through 26 contests.