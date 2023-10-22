Pettersson scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Pettersson has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in five games and that ties him with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes for the NHL lead. With this hot start, Pettersson is on track to break the 100-point carrier again. He had 102 points, including 39 goals, in 80 games last season.