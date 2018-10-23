Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Traveling with team
Pettersson (concussion) will join the Canucks on their two-game road trip and could return to the lineup, according to coach Travis Green.
Pettersson -- who has been sidelined for the last four games due to his concussion -- has scored in all five of his games this season. The young Swede seems determined to single-handedly make Vancouver a playoff team in a year that many wrote off as part of the post-Sedin rebuild.
