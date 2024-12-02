Pettersson facilitated three goals in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.

Pettersson helped Vancouver tie the game on two occasions before setting up Jake DeBrusk's game-winner in the extra frame. The 26-year-old Pettersson is red hot -- the left-shot center has 12 points (three goals) over his last eight games, and he's only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last 11 contests. The Swedish forward has developed chemistry with DeBrusk, and they were joined by Brock Boeser on the top line Sunday, which forms a lethal trio, at least on paper. Pettersson is tied for second in scoring on the Canucks with seven goals and 14 assists through 23 games.