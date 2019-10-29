Pettersson recorded three assists in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.

Pettersson's line was actually the last to get on the board in a balanced offensive effort. The Swedish center proceeded to set up both of J.T. Miller's goals and another tally by Brock Boeser. In his last four games, Pettersson has a goal and seven assists, giving him a total of 14 points in 11 contests this year.