Pettersson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Nashville.

The 26-year-old helped set up a Jake DeBrusk tally midway through the second period before winning a puck battle in the corner and chipping it to Brock Boeser for the winner with just two seconds left on the clock in OT. It was Pettersson's second multi-point performance of the season, and through 14 games, he's produced three goals and 10 points with 29 blocked shots, 20 shots on net, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating as he works to put a rough 2024-25 campaign behind him.