Pettersson picked up two assists in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old center had a hand in Jake DeBrusk tallies in the second and third periods, although the Canucks were already in a 4-0 hole before they got on the board. Pettersson is turning back the clock to begin 2026-27 after a couple rough campaigns, putting together a five-game point streak that features two goals and eight points along with 21 hits, eight shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. The talent that allowed him to rack up 39 goals and 102 points in 80 regular-season contests back in 2022-23 may be re-awakening.