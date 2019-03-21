Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Two helpers on power play
Pettersson generated a pair of power-play assists in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.
Pettersson broke the Canucks' rookie points mark in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks, and he's showing no signs of easing up with the end of the year in sight. The 20-year-old Swede has 63 points (27 goals, 36 apples) in as many games. It's quite possible Pettersson's first season sees him go north of 70 points.
