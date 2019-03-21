Pettersson generated a pair of power-play assists in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

Pettersson broke the Canucks' rookie points mark in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks, and he's showing no signs of easing up with the end of the year in sight. The 20-year-old Swede has 63 points (27 goals, 36 apples) in as many games. It's quite possible Pettersson's first season sees him go north of 70 points.

More News
Our Latest Stories