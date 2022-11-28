Pettersson scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Pettersson stretched his point streak to six games, and three of those have been multi-point efforts. He has six goals and three helpers during the streak, raising his season totals to 12 tallies and 15 assists in 22 contests overall. The 24-year-old has also added solid supporting numbers with a plus-10 rating, 74 shots on net and 26 blocked shots in a top-six role.