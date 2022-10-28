Pettersson scored a goal, dished a power-play assist, went plus-2, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Pettersson's goal put the Canucks ahead early in the third period, though a late tally from the Kraken denied him his first game-winner of the year. The 23-year-old is back on track after a brief slump last week. He's up to four goals, five assists, 23 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in eight contests. Pettersson is likely to be a fixture in the top six and on the first power-play unit, especially since he's one of few Canucks to be dialed in from the start of the season.