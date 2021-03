Pettersson (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

J.T. Miller bumped to center in place of Pettersson during Thursday's win over the Maple Leafs, and he'll likely stay at that position Saturday. Pettersson -- who has posted 10 goals and 11 assists through 26 games -- is still considered day-to-day. He'll aim to return for Monday's game versus the Canadiens.