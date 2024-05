Pettersson isn't practicing Tuesday due to an illness, leaving his status for Wednesday's Game 1 versus Edmonton in doubt, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

After racking up 34 goals and 89 points through 82 regular-season games, Pettersson was a bit of a disappointment during Vancouver's first-round series win over the Predators, picking up three helpers while firing just eight shots on net through six contests. Another update on his status for Game 1 will likely surface following Wednesday's morning skate.