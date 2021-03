Head coach Travis Green said Tuesday that Pettersson (upper body) will miss at least one more week, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Pettersson has already missed three games, and he's expected to miss at least three more. The 22-year-old was on a roll before this injury, providing 10 goals and 11 assists through the first 26 games. J.T. Miller is expected to remain at center until Pettersson returns.