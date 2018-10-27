Pettersson (concussion) will return to action against the Penguins on Saturday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Pettersson is eager for the opportunity to play against all-world center Sidney Crosby after missing out on the team's first game against the Penguins on Oct. 16. Amazingly, despite missing the last six games with a concussion, the rookie phenom still ranks second on the team with eight points (five goals, three assists) over five games. It's a great day to be a Canucks fan since the team will also welcome back Brock Boeser (groin) after he missed the last two contests.