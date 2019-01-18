As an earlier report hinted would likely be the case, Pettersson (knee) will indeed sit out Friday against the Sabres, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Pettersson's opportunities to return before the All-Star break are dwindling, with only Sunday versus the Red Wings and Wednesday against the Hurricanes still on the table. The team has sorely missed the star pivot's production, going just 1-3 in the four games without him. Another absence awaits Friday and each game missed is important for a Canucks club whose playoff odds shrink with each loss. Getting Pettersson back sooner than later would be beneficial, but the team figures to err on the side of caution with the face of the franchise.