Pettersson (lower body) will undergo an MRI for the injury he suffered against Montreal on Thursday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Even if the results come back clear, the fact that Pettersson is getting an MRI likely decreases his chances of playing in Saturday's clash with Toronto. At this point, fantasy owners should probably consider the rookie phenom doubtful at best. If he does in fact miss the matchup with the Leafs, the recently returned Brandon Sutter figures to slot into Pettersson's spot on the second line.