Pettersson (upper body) won't finish Wednesday's game versus the Flames.
Pettersson took a hit to the back of his head in a scrum in the first period, though he wasn't officially ruled out for the game until the second intermission. With Tyler Myers (undisclosed) out of action Wednesday, the Canucks are facing a situation in which they may need to call up a blueliner for Saturday's game against the Blackhawks depending on the severity of Pettersson's injury.
