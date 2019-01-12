Pettersson (knee) will take the ice for a brief solo skate Saturday, but he's ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pettersson remains on injured reserve with an injury that will keep him out for a third consecutive game. Despite being limited to 38 of a possible 47 contests in his rookie campaign, EP40 leads the Canucks with 42 points, with his total comprised of a team-best 22 goals and 20 helpers, not to mention a tidy plus-13 rating. He'll now have until Wednesday to prepare for the subsequent contest against the Oilers.