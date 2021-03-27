Pettersson (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Flames.
Pettersson will miss a 12th straight game. It's not a good sign that he's already being ruled out four days in advance, and there's still no clear timetable for his return. J.T. Miller will continue to center the second line until Pettersson returns. Pettersson put up 21 points through 26 games before this injury.
