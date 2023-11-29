Pettersson scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Pettersson scored on a wraparound in the first minute of the third period, and that goal was the game-winner. The center had produced just two assists over his last five contests since his last goal Nov. 16 versus the Flames. He's up to nine tallies, 30 points, 54 shots on net, 30 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 23 outings this season.