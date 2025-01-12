Brannstrom was placed on waivers Sunday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.
Brannstrom figures to join AHL Abbotsford, should he clear waivers. The 25-year-old defenseman had been a healthy scratch in Vancouver's last six games after logging three goals and eight points in 28 contests earlier this year.
More News
-
Canucks' Erik Brannstrom: Notches power-play assist•
-
Canucks' Erik Brannstrom: Role shrinking in December•
-
Canucks' Erik Brannstrom: Finds twine in win•
-
Canucks' Erik Brannstrom: Lends helper•
-
Canucks' Erik Brannstrom: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Canucks' Erik Brannstrom: Records pair of points in win•