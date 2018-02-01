Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Back in action Thursday

Gudbranson (back) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Blackhawks.

Gudbranson's return shouldn't impact too many fantasy lineups, with the scope of his contributions limited mainly to the physical aspects (78 hits) and a willingness to defend his net (47 blocked shots). His three points (one goal, two assists) over 32 games, his absence from the power play and his lack of ice time (17:44 on average) all detract from his fantasy value in standard leagues, but the defenseman should provide the team with some solid play along the blue line once again.