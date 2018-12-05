Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Back in action
Gudbranson (neck) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Wild, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
After sitting out three games, Gudbranson is healthy and ready to go. He has seven points and a minus-11 rating through 26 games and isn't an appealing fantasy option.
