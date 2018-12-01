Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Basically ruled out Saturday
Gudbranson (neck) is not likely to play in Saturday's home game against the Stars, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Gudbranson reportedly was on the ice early Saturday -- while it's obviously a good sign that the defenseman is able to skate, the first players out on the ice are typically the ones that won't play that day. Tuesday's home game against the Wild is a more realistic target date for Gudbranson's return.
