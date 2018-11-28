Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Day-to-day with neck issue

Coach Travis Green said Gudbranson tweaked his neck and is considered day-to-day, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

It wouldn't have been surprising if Gudbranson was a healthy scratch since he was combined for a minus-12 rating and 12 PIM in the previous seven games. He'll look to get healthy for Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.

