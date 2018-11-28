Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Day-to-day with neck issue
Coach Travis Green said Gudbranson tweaked his neck and is considered day-to-day, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
It wouldn't have been surprising if Gudbranson was a healthy scratch since he was combined for a minus-12 rating and 12 PIM in the previous seven games. He'll look to get healthy for Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Drops out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Streak at five games and six points•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Picks up assist•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Minus-3 in defeat•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Healthy ahead of training camp•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Posts disappointing numbers in 2017-18•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...