Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Dinged up during Thursday's tilt
Gudbranson exited Thursday's 6-2 win over the Capitals late in the third period with an apparent wrist injury, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The severity of Gudbranson's ailment remains unclear, but it's certainly a situation worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against the Stars. The towering 6-foot-5 defender has gone scoreless in eight games this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Suspension over, back Sunday•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Receives one-game ban•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Hearing scheduled with Department of Player Safety•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Entering season healthy•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Inks one-year extension with Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Practicing in limited capacity•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...