Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Dinged up during Thursday's tilt

Gudbranson exited Thursday's 6-2 win over the Capitals late in the third period with an apparent wrist injury, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

The severity of Gudbranson's ailment remains unclear, but it's certainly a situation worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against the Stars. The towering 6-foot-5 defender has gone scoreless in eight games this season.

