Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Doubtful for Friday
Gudbranson (upper body) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Devils, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gudbranson suffered the injury in Wednesday's game against the Penguins and was unable to return, leaving the Canucks with just five healthy defensemen. With Gudbrandon set to miss Friday's contest, the team could potentially be light on depth in the back heading into the weekend.
